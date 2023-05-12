UAE
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kozani Regional Unit, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5
2
1
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 3 room villa
Greece, Greece
3
4
330 m²
€ 990,000
This villa for sale in Castania is perfectly located on a hillside with beautiful views of t…
5 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5
2
€ 425,000
A duplex apartment with a sea view for sale in the one of the exclusive areas of Thessalonik…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4
3
1
€ 800,000
For sale duplex of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the semi-basement and …
1 room apartment
Kassiopi, Greece
2
1
1
€ 65,000
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
Villa Villa
Gournes, Greece
1
1
€ 3,200,000
Suggested for sale a villa of 450 sq. m in Heraklion. It is an impeccably designed luxurious…
7 room apartment
kamari, Greece
10
3
1
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 255 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
2
87 m²
€ 220,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 87 sq.m. in a …
3 room house
Greece, Greece
3
3
200 m²
€ 195,000
Cottage 4 rooms
Kelli, Greece
4
2
€ 63,000
For sale 0-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
House
Kalyvia, Greece
1
€ 90,000
Renovated house of 136 sq.m. built on a plot of 297 sq.m. in the traditional village of Ag. …
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
1
140 m²
€ 370,000
Properties features in Kozani Regional Unit, Greece
Search using the map