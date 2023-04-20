Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Chalcedon

Residential properties for sale in Koufalia, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Chalcedon, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalcedon, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir