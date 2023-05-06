Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kos Regional Unit, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lambi, Greece
2 room apartment
Lambi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€ 105,000
2 room apartment in Lambi, Greece
2 room apartment
Lambi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€ 220,000

Properties features in Kos Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir