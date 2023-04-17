Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Korydallos, Greece

5 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Korydallos, Greece
1 room apartment
Korydallos, Greece
1 bath 69 m²
€ 75,000
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens West: Egaleo 69 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 …
2 room apartmentin Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment
Korydallos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale Apartment of 111 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
2 room apartmentin Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment
Korydallos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment
Korydallos, Greece
1 bath 70 m²
€ 40,000
Property Code: 1255 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 70 m2, …
1 room apartmentin Korydallos, Greece
1 room apartment
Korydallos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
