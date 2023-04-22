Pool Residential properties for sale in Koropi, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 9 room villa in Koropi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Koropi, Greece
15 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
