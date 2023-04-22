Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Attica
  Regional Unit of Central Athens
  Municipality of Athens
  Koropi

Residential properties for sale in Koropi, Greece

3 room apartment in Koropi, Greece
3 room apartment
Koropi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 111 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room apartment in Koropi, Greece
1 room apartment
Koropi, Greece
1 bath 56 m²
€ 80,000
Property Code: 1402 - FOR SALE newly built 1 Bedroom, Corner Apartment of total surface 56 …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
Villa 6 room villa in Koropi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Koropi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
2 room apartment in Koropi, Greece
2 room apartment
Koropi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room townhouse in Koropi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Koropi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
The maisonette is located in the new apartment building. There are on sale the following uni…
3 room apartment in Koropi, Greece
3 room apartment
Koropi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room apartment in Koropi, Greece
3 room apartment
Koropi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 9 room villa in Koropi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Koropi, Greece
15 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The basement consists of 3 bedrooms, one…
1 room apartment in Koropi, Greece
1 room apartment
Koropi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
