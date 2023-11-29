Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Corinth

Residential properties for sale in Corinth, Greece

houses
3
3 properties total found
4 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C in Corinth, Greece
4 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C
Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Property Code: 601778 - House FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Gefira Isthmou for €290.000 . T…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Corinth, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Property Code: 601665 - House FOR SALE in Korinthos Agios Georgios for €500.000 . This 300 s…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with bright in Corinth, Greece
3 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with bright
Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Property Code: 11371 - House FOR SALE in Korinthos Archaia Korinthos for €170.000. This 180 …
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Corinth, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir