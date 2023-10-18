Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Korinos
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Korinos, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 323 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€500,000
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€380,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir