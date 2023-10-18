Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Korinos
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Korinos, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction maisonette of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€130,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€89,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€170,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€250,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€150,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir