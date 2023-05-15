UAE
Pool Residential properties for sale in Korinos, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Toroni, Greece
5
1
175 m²
€ 405,296
Property Code: HPS576 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €400.000 . This 175 sq. m. fur…
0
0
Recommend
0
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
16
3
4
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 806 sq.meters in Kavala. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
0
0
Recommend
0
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
1/1
Price on request
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
0
0
Recommend
0
2 room house
Perissa, Greece
2
1
75 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 1302 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 75 sq.m, on the Ground f…
0
0
Recommend
0
Villa 9 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
16
8
2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
0
0
Recommend
0
Villa 2 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
80 m²
€ 321,343
Property Code: 4-871 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €330.000 . This 80 sq. m. Vill…
0
0
Recommend
0
2 room apartment
Greece, Greece
2
2
85 m²
6
€ 290,000
0
0
Recommend
0
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
3
2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
0
0
Recommend
0
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nafplio, Greece
5
1
1
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
0
0
Recommend
0
4 room house
Agia Pelagia, Greece
4
4
€ 450,000
This stone villa for sale in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion is a beautiful villa with pool. Set on …
0
0
Recommend
0
1 room Cottage
Loutraki, Greece
1
1
€ 165,000
Available for sale 3 houses under construction, in Loutraki. Houses are located in a complex…
0
0
Recommend
0
Villa 4 room villa
Rogdia, Greece
4
1
€ 798,000
For sale is a luxury semidetached villa of 247 sq.m., with open sea views, in a beachfront r…
0
0
Recommend
0
