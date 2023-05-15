Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Korinos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villa in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
€ 405,296
Property Code: HPS576 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €400.000 . This 175 sq. m. fur…
Villa 9 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 806 sq.meters in Kavala. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
Price on request
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
2 room house in Perissa, Greece
2 room house
Perissa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 1302 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 75 sq.m, on the Ground f…
Villa 9 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 2 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 321,343
Property Code: 4-871 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €330.000 . This 80 sq. m. Vill…
2 room apartment in Greece, Greece
2 room apartment
Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 6
€ 290,000
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
4 room house in Agia Pelagia, Greece
4 room house
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 450,000
This stone villa for sale in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion is a beautiful villa with pool. Set on …
1 room Cottage in Loutraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Available for sale 3 houses under construction, in Loutraki. Houses are located in a complex…
Villa 4 room villa in Rogdia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 798,000
For sale is a luxury semidetached villa of 247 sq.m., with open sea views, in a beachfront r…
