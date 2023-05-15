Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini
  6. Korinos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Korinos, Greece

4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
2 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 49,900
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Cottage 5 rooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 272 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 4 room villa in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir