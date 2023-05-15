Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Korinos, Greece

17 properties total found
4 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
4 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
3 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 2/1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
9 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
9 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale apartment of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
3 room cottage in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 4 room villa in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 323 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
3 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 58,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
3 room cottage in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villa in Korinos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villa in Korinos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 4 room villa in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room townhouse in Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse in Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 182 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
