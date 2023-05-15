Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini
  6. Korinos
  7. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Korinos, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room cottage in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 182 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir