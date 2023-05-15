Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini
  6. Korinos
  7. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Korinos, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
4 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
3 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 2/1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
9 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
9 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale apartment of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
3 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
3 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 58,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir