  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Korinos

Residential properties for sale in Korinos, Greece

apartments
4
houses
25
29 properties total found
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€80,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€90,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€90,000
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€150,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€110,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 142 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€80,000
Cottage 4 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€200,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction maisonette of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€130,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€89,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€420,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 323 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€165,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 113 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€85,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€170,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€200,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€180,000
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€380,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€250,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€280,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€480,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 272 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€380,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€195,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
€90,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€250,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€150,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 182 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€390,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€120,000
