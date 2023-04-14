Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Evosmo
62
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
26
Similar properties in the surrounding area

6 room housein Nea Fokea, Greece
6 room house
Nea Fokea, Greece
2 bath 230 m²
€ 349,000
Property Code: HPS2664 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €349.000. This 230 sq. m. Ho…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 113 m² 2 Floor
€ 364,654
M.B1- Second Floor residence of 158 m2 gross and 113 m2 net in the form of floor apartment. …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Rafina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 316,074
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
3 room apartmentin District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 192,608
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 40 m²
€ 140,000
Property Code: HPS2924 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Nea Krini for €140.000. This 40 sq.…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,264,296
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 197,546
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Gardelades, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Gardelades, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 118,528
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
2 room housein Potamia, Greece
2 room house
Potamia, Greece
1 bath
€ 38,000
Exclusively for sale detached house in the area of Potamia in Thassos. It has a total area o…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Nea Raidestos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 197,546
For sale under construction maisonette of 228 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The …
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 113 m²
€ 190,000
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Omonoia 113 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 …
3 room cottagein Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 296,319
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…

