Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Evosmo
62
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
26
11 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale Apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 107,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 148,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 109 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
4 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For saleDuplex of 176 sq.meters in Thessaloniki The duplex is situated on the third floor an…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/6 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 78,000
For sale Apartment of 72 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…

Properties features in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir