Apartments for sale in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece

82 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale Apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 102 m²
€ 175,000
Property Code: HPS3508 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €175.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
1 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 52,000
Property Code: 3-1149 - Studio FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €52.000 . This 31 sq. m. Stud…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 49,000
Property Code: 3-1148 - Studio FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €49.000 . This 40 sq. m. …
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 215,000
Property Code: HPS3661 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €215.000 . This 105 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 102 m²
€ 215,000
Property Code: HPS3660 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €215.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 155,000
Property Code: HPS3659 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €155.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 220,000
Property Code: HPS3657 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €220.000 . This 120 sq…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 107 m²
€ 212,000
Property Code: HPS3658 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €212.000 . This 107 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 120 m²
€ 215,000
Property Code: HPS3656 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €215.000 . This 120 sq…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 119 m²
€ 175,000
Property Code: HPS3566 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for €175.000 . Thi…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 119 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3565 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for €170.000 . Thi…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 107,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 102 m²
€ 165,000
Property Code: HPS3506 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €165.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 102 m²
€ 160,000
Property Code: HPS3505 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €160.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 102 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3507 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €170.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
€ 62,000
For sale Apartment of 37 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
1 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 85,000
Property Code: 3-1092 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €85.000 . This 45 sq. …
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 125,000
Property Code: 3-1079 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Kato Ilioupoli for €125.000 . This 65 …
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 63 m²
€ 140,000
Property Code: HPS3226 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Neo Kordelio for €140.000…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 111,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 95 m²
€ 132,000
Property Code: HPS3016 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for €132.000. Thi…

