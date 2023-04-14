Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Evosmo
62
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
26
88 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
1 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale Apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 102 m²
€ 175,000
Property Code: HPS3508 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €175.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
6 room housein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 room house
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 516 m² -1 Floor
€ 600,000
Nea Politia SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 516 m2, 3 L…
1 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 52,000
Property Code: 3-1149 - Studio FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €52.000 . This 31 sq. m. Stud…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 49,000
Property Code: 3-1148 - Studio FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €49.000 . This 40 sq. m. …
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 215,000
Property Code: HPS3661 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €215.000 . This 105 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 155,000
Property Code: HPS3659 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €155.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 102 m²
€ 215,000
Property Code: HPS3660 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €215.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 220,000
Property Code: HPS3657 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €220.000 . This 120 sq…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 107 m²
€ 212,000
Property Code: HPS3658 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €212.000 . This 107 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 120 m²
€ 215,000
Property Code: HPS3656 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €215.000 . This 120 sq…
6 room housein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 room house
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bath 516 m²
€ 600,000
Property Code: HPS3585 - House FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €600.000 . This 516 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 119 m²
€ 175,000
Property Code: HPS3566 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for €175.000 . Thi…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 119 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3565 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for €170.000 . Thi…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 107,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 102 m²
€ 160,000
Property Code: HPS3505 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €160.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 102 m²
€ 165,000
Property Code: HPS3506 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €165.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 102 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3507 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €170.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
€ 62,000
For sale Apartment of 37 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
1 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 85,000
Property Code: 3-1092 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €85.000 . This 45 sq. …
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 125,000
Property Code: 3-1079 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Kato Ilioupoli for €125.000 . This 65 …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
3 room cottagein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 0-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…

