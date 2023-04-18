Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Komotini Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Komotini, Greece

4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Komotini Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Komotini Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 54,000
Apartment with a total area of 94 sq.m. which is located on the ground floor. It has two bed…
3 room apartmentin Adriani, Greece
3 room apartment
Adriani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale Apartment of 205 sq.meters in Thrace. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Roditis, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Roditis, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Komotini. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroom…
Villa 5 room villain Maroneia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Maroneia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Thrace. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…

