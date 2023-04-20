UAE
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta zakrou, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
480 m²
€ 801,701
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
6/1 Floor
€ 169,449
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
1 Floor
€ 125,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
3 room cottage
Nea Chrani, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 169,449
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of 2 st…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Vourvourou, Greece
5 Number of rooms
155 m²
€ 235,000
For sale a furnished 3-storey townhouse of 130m² in Vourvourou
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,794,168
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 348,866
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
Cottage 2 rooms
Keramoutsi, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 119,611
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 72,763
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 89,708
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartment
gerakine, Greece
1 bath
38 m²
€ 89,000
The apartment is located in a suburbs of Gerakini village in a complex in front of the beach…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
makyneia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 249,190
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
