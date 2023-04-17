Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in koinoteta tourlotes, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villain Mochlos, Greece
Villa Villa
Mochlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale luxury Villa 440sq.m with a plot of 5000sq.m in eastern Crete. The villa consists o…
Villa 5 room villain Mochlos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Mochlos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
This villais a unique property, completed to the highest standards of both construction and …

Properties features in koinoteta tourlotes, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir