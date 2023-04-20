Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia

Residential properties for sale in koinoteta stauromenou, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,495,140
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 149,514
For sale Apartment of 66 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
4 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
125 m²
€ 325,691
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 125 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 99,676
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villain Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,641,414
For sale villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottagein Gymno, Greece
3 room cottage
Gymno, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 139,546
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 212 m²
€ 851,807
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
7 room housein Greece, Greece
7 room house
Greece, Greece
299 m²
€ 571,212
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 299 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor con…
2 room apartmentin Korinos, Greece
2 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 84,725
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Greece, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
8 bath 530 m²
€ 6,000,000
Villa by the sea for sale in Apraos, Northwest Corfu. A boutique hotel by the sea, currently…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 450,957
4 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 601,276
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, one show…

Properties features in koinoteta stauromenou, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir