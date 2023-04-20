UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Sitia
Residential properties for sale in koinoteta stauromenou, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,495,140
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 149,514
For sale Apartment of 66 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
125 m²
€ 325,691
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 125 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 99,676
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,641,414
For sale villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottage
Gymno, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 139,546
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
212 m²
€ 851,807
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
7 room house
Greece, Greece
299 m²
€ 571,212
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 299 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor con…
2 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 84,725
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
8 bath
530 m²
€ 6,000,000
Villa by the sea for sale in Apraos, Northwest Corfu. A boutique hotel by the sea, currently…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
220 m²
€ 450,957
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms
340 m²
€ 601,276
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, one show…
Properties features in koinoteta stauromenou, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map