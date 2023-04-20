UAE
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta skopes, Greece
Soon there will be properties
3 room house
Nopigia, Greece
2 bath
€ 476,000
This is a beautiful villa for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania. Enjoy this 100 sqms living …
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 259,158
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
Villa 4 room villa
Nafplion, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
247 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1721 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Karathona for €800.000 . This 247 sq. m. fur…
3 room townhouse
melissi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 259,158
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 996,760
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
6 room house
Toroni, Greece
3 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
There are 3 maisonettes for sale in one complex in Toroni village only 50 meters from the ni…
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
103 m²
€ 491,042
Villa for sale with an area of 103 sq.m in Epirus. The windows offer views of the sea, mount…
1 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 187,391
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
Villa 6 room villa
Perivolaki, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 797,408
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
4 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
189 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 1249 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 189 sq.…
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 219,287
For saleDuplex of 76 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the seventh floor and the…
9 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
16 bath
750 m²
€ 842,838
