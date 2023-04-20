UAE
Greece
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Sitia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta skopes, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 847,246
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
Villa 5 room villa
Maroneia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 269,125
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Thrace. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
2 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 601756 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €110.000 . This 78 sq. m. …
9 room house
Tagarades, Greece
10 Number of rooms
600 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,800,000
Tagarades SALE Villa 10 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Le…
Cottage 2 rooms
Kouroutas, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 165,462
For sale 0-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There is a fireplace.The own…
8 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
10 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 2,204,677
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Halkidiki. The basement consists of one pantry. The b…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galarinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 373,785
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
620 m²
€ 1,503,189
For sale 3-storey villa of 620 square meters.m in Attica. The basement consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 847,246
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
200 m²
€ 1,202,551
For sale 4 - a 200 sq.m floor cottage on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of one b…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 428,607
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room house
demos kassandras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
195 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,603,401
Sani SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 195 m2, Good condi…
