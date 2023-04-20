Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta skopes, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 847,246
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
Villa 5 room villain Maroneia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Maroneia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 269,125
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Thrace. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
2 room housein Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 601756 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €110.000 . This 78 sq. m. …
9 room housein Tagarades, Greece
9 room house
Tagarades, Greece
10 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,800,000
Tagarades SALE Villa 10 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Le…
Cottage 2 roomsin Kouroutas, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Kouroutas, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,462
For sale 0-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There is a fireplace.The own…
8 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
8 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
10 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,204,677
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Halkidiki. The basement consists of one pantry. The b…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galarinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 373,785
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
6 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 620 m²
€ 1,503,189
For sale 3-storey villa of 620 square meters.m in Attica. The basement consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain triadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 847,246
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
4 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
200 m²
€ 1,202,551
For sale 4 - a 200 sq.m floor cottage on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of one b…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 428,607
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room housein demos kassandras, Greece
3 room house
demos kassandras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 195 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,603,401
Sani SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 195 m2, Good condi…

Properties features in koinoteta skopes, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir