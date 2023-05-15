Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in koinoteta seteias, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 2 room villa in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
Luxury Villa for sale in Sitia Crete.The villa is built on two levels. On the first level yo…
Villa Villa in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 870,000
For sale 2 storey Villa in Crete. The villa is 200 sqm, built in 2019. It also has 140sqm of…

