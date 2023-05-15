Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta seteias, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
Luxury Villa for sale in Sitia Crete.The villa is built on two levels. On the first level yo…
Villa Villa in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 870,000
For sale 2 storey Villa in Crete. The villa is 200 sqm, built in 2019. It also has 140sqm of…
1 room Cottage in District of Sitia, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, …

