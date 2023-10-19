Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Sitia Community
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Sitia Community, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in District of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€390,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
€215,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€450,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Sitia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€650,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Sitia, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, …
€480,000

Properties features in Sitia Community, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir