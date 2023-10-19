UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Sitia Community
Residential properties for sale in Sitia Community, Greece
Sitia
3
Clear all
Villa Villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Sitia, Greece
1
650 m²
1
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
€776,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
3
2
100 m²
1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
€640,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
3
2
100 m²
1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
€590,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
3
2
100 m²
1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
€695,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
District of Sitia, Greece
3
1
100 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€390,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
4
5
270 m²
You can be the first owner of this new modern home. Built in a stunning location overlooking…
€1,55M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
3
2
96 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
€215,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Sitia, Greece
7
403 m²
2
Luxury Villa for sale in Sitia Crete.The villa is built on two levels. On the first level yo…
€1,30M
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Sitia, Greece
3
1
85 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Sitia city, eastern Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€75,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Sitia, Greece
7
2
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€450,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
1
200 m²
1
For sale 2 storey Villa in Crete. The villa is 200 sqm, built in 2019. It also has 140sqm of…
€870,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
4
1
120 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€650,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Sitia, Greece
1
500 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, …
€480,000
Recommend
