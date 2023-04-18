Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece

6 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 102 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms, living room with …
Villa 3 room villain Shinokapsala, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Shinokapsala, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 living roo…
Villa Villain koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
Villa Villa
koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,750,000
For sale beautiful villa with area of 300 sq.m in South Crete. Villa comprises on the ground…
3 room cottagein koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
3 room cottage
koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3…
3 room cottagein koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
3 room cottage
koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms. T…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …

