  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta roussas ekklesias, Greece

Soon there will be properties
2 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
170 m²
€ 373,276
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 170 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor c…
3 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath 133 m²
€ 328,483
Property Code: HPS3834 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €330.000 . This 133 sq. m. …
3 room housein Plakias, Greece
3 room house
Plakias, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5 508 m²
€ 240,000
The geographical location of Rethymno, between the cities of Heraklion and Chania, as well a…
3 room apartmentin Asprovalta, Greece
3 room apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 119,357
For sale Apartment of 122 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 497,323
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 258,608
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
5 room housein Pefkochori, Greece
5 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 bath 195 m²
€ 1,100,000
Property Code: HPS3238 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €1.100.000 . This 195 sq. …
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 228,768
For sale Apartment of 107 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 60 m²
€ 159,264
The apartments are located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 650 meters from the great s…
Villa 5 room villain Greece, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Greece, Greece
5 bath 360 m²
€ 2,900,000
This exceptional villa for sale is located in St. Spiridone, on the northeast coast of Corfu…
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 38 m²
€ 104,517
For Sale - Residential Studio - Athens North: Nea Ionia - Kalogreza 38 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …

