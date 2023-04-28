Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta phournes, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room house in Kalyvia, Greece
2 room house
Kalyvia, Greece
1 bath
€ 88,000
Property Code: 1321 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Agios Georgios for €88.000. This 72 sq. m. Ho…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 36 m²
€ 100,000
Property Code: HPS3618 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €100.000 . This 36…
4 room apartment in Exo Gonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Exo Gonia, Greece
2 bath 340 m²
€ 1,100,000
Ref: 174 - Thira Santorinis For sale 2-storey maisonette with 4 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Ki…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
3 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 213 m² 6/2 Floor
€ 450,561
For sale apartment of 213 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
Villa 6 room villa in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 bath 528 m²
€ 1,435,490
Attractive villa in Greece, near Athens, Lagonissi area - one of the most beautiful coastal …
1 room studio apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 30 m²
€ 35,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1 Floor
€ 55,000
FOR SALE HOUSE-STUDIO 45 SQM FULLY RENOVATED, 1000 METERS FROM THE CENTRAL SQUARE OF KAVALA,…
Townhouse in Dafnata, Greece
Townhouse
Dafnata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale, a small townhouse located in the mountainous village of Komianata in the east of C…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 bath 50 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3686 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Kamara for €170.000 . Thi…
2 room apartment in Moles Kalyves, Greece
2 room apartment
Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 125,000
Property Code: HPS173 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for €125.000 . This 90 sq. …

Properties features in koinoteta phournes, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
