Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in koinoteta peukon, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villain Pefki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …

Properties features in koinoteta peukon, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir