UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Sitia
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta pappagiannadon, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room house
South Aegean, Greece
6 Number of rooms
270 m²
€ 3,507,441
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 2 …
2 room apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 119,611
For sale Apartment of 97 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath
70 m²
€ 150,000
Property Code: HPS3655 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €150.000 . This 70 sq. m…
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 116,621
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 491,042
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, the Halkidiki reg…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Diliso, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 71,444
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
1 room Cottage
Kynopiastes, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 169,449
For sale 3-storey house of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
6/1 Floor
€ 254,174
For sale Apartment of 175 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 259,158
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
4 room house
Siviri, Greece
2 bath
102 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS2717 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Elani for €170.000 . This 102 sq. m. fu…
Villa Villa
Region of Crete, Greece
319 m²
€ 1,809,373
Greece o-in Crete Villa with beach and pier Cozy villa in 2 km from the very popular area of…
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Nea Anchialos, Greece
14 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 239,222
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…
Properties features in koinoteta pappagiannadon, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map