Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta pappagiannadon, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

9 room housein Athens, Greece
9 room house
Athens, Greece
9 bath
€ 4,700,000
These two luxury villas for sale in Akrotiri, Chania are located by the beach of Loutraki an…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 528,283
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
Villa 9 room villain Tsilivi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Tsilivi, Greece
12 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,189,632
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Fourka, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 144,530
For sale 2-storey house of 107 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
5 room apartmentin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 84,725
For sale Apartment of 103 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Ano Korakiana, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 129,579
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 114 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 378,769
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 328,931
For saleDuplex of 115 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the ground floor and the…
3 room cottagein Stratoni, Greece
3 room cottage
Stratoni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 249,190
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedro…
6 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
6 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
400 m²
€ 365,776
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m on the island of Crete at the constructio…
4 room housein Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 120 m² -1 Floor
€ 450,000
Pefkochori SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 120 m2, 3 Le…

Properties features in koinoteta pappagiannadon, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir