Residential properties for sale in koinoteta pappagiannadon, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
4 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
€ 348,866
For sale Apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
7 room housein Greece, Greece
7 room house
Greece, Greece
9 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 691,467
For sale 4 - a-storey villa of 460 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
Housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
House
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 701,488
Villa with a total area of 240 square meters. m, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, guest apartme…
1 room Cottagein Paliokastro, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paliokastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,295,788
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 372 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of …
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 69,773
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 239,222
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Villa 6 room villain Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 388,736
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 300,000
3 PRIVATE MAISONETTES CONSTRUCTED 2015 WITH MOUNTAIN AND SEA VIEW.  IN NEA MAKRI ATTI…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 136 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 1,002,126
For sale apartment of 136 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
3 room cottagein Emporio, Greece
3 room cottage
Emporio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 191,378
For sale one level house of 120 sq.m. on a plot of land 440 sq.m. in Emporeio area, Santorin…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 353,850
For sale Apartment of 163 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
360 m²
€ 330,702
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 360 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…

