UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Sitia
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta palaikastrou, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
201 m²
€ 1,415,034
For sale 2-storey villa of 201 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one gam…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 149,069
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
1 room apartment
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath
70 m²
€ 120,000
Property Code: HPS899 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €120.000. This 70 sq.…
Villa 5 room villa
South Aegean Region, Greece
4 bath
169 m²
€ 540,612
A villa designed to appreciate the breathtaking blue sea and sky views. The open plan kit…
Villa 6 room villa
Greece, Greece
6 bath
600 m²
€ 1,600,000
These for sale villas are located in a quiet location on a hillside in the popular Spartilas…
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
251 m²
-1 Floor
€ 717,624
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 251 m2, 4 Le…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 477,020
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 248,448
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 198,758
For sale maisonette of 157 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 119,255
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
300 m²
€ 707,517
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 139,131
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
Properties features in koinoteta palaikastrou, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map