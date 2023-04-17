Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta palaikastrou, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 2 bedroomsin The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 447,206
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
2 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
2 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 154,038
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room cottagein Methone, Greece
3 room cottage
Methone, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 173,914
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 92 m²
€ 340,000
Property Code: HPS38 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €340.000 . This 92 sq. m. …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 75 m²
€ 110,000
A, Apartment 75 sq.m., 1 level, elevated ground floor, at residential area, year of construc…
2 room housein Theologos, Greece
2 room house
Theologos, Greece
1 bath
€ 58,000
Property Code: 11095 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Theologos for €58.000. This 124 sq. m. House…
3 room cottagein sykia, Greece
3 room cottage
sykia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 298,138
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
1 room apartmentin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 163,976
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 128 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 353,758
For sale apartment of 128 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
Chalet 14 bedroomsin Taxiarchis, Greece
Chalet 14 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
14 Number of rooms 593 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,288,691
Taxiarchis SALE Residential Building 14 Bedrooms, 6 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 593 m2, Ba…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 bath 35 m²
€ 55,000
Studio for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ595). Anothe…

