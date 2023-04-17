Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in koinoteta palaikastrou, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room Cottagein Milia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Milia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 84,472
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of living…
Villa 3 room villain Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath 175 m²
€ 521,583
Property Code: 3-1075 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €540.000 . This 175 sq. m. f…
2 room apartmentin agios aimilianos, Greece
2 room apartment
agios aimilianos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 74,534
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The apartment is situ…
4 room housein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 room house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 120 m² -1 Floor
€ 750,000
Center SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 120 m2, 2 Levels…
Villa 9 room villain Greece, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Greece, Greece
5 bath 450 m²
€ 950,000
The impressive villa is located on a hillside above Cassiopi, which offers fantastic views o…
4 room housein Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
4 bath 320 m²
€ 729,016
Lagonisi is a seaside residential area in East Attica. Villa For Sale, 320 sq.m., In Plot 51…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 323,436
Villa 4 room villain kato karbeli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
kato karbeli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,490,688
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Housein Greece, Greece
House
Greece, Greece
365 m²
€ 361,844
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 365 sq.m in central Greece. The windows offer view…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 758,054
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists o…
3 room townhousein Ano Gavrio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ano Gavrio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 248,448
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Cyclades .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
1 room Cottagein Kokkini Chani, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kokkini Chani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 586,337
For sale a comfortable home for a large family, located on the north coast of Crete, next to…

Properties features in koinoteta palaikastrou, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
