Greece
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
koinoteta oreinou
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta oreinou, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 64,652
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisone…
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
-1 Floor
€ 477,793
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 145 m2, 3 Le…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,909,719
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 377,965
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
4 room house
Greece, Greece
3 bath
200 m²
€ 617,149
House for sale on the second line from & nbsp; sea. Wide sandy beach with crystal clear wate…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilalimata, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 159,143
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
210 m²
€ 875,954
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 square meters.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedro…
1 room apartment
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms
548 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 418,069
For sale apartment of 548 sq.m in Halkidiki. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 633,589
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath
110 m²
€ 288,667
Property Code: HPS3627 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €290.000 . This 110 sq. m. …
1 room apartment
Ano Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 59,679
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 318,287
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
