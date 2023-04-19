Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. koinoteta oreinou

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta oreinou, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 64,652
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisone…
4 room housein Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 145 m² -1 Floor
€ 477,793
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 145 m2, 3 Le…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,909,719
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 377,965
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
4 room housein Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
3 bath 200 m²
€ 617,149
House for sale on the second line from & nbsp; sea. Wide sandy beach with crystal clear wate…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pilalimata, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilalimata, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 159,143
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
4 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 875,954
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 square meters.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedro…
1 room apartmentin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 room apartment
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms 548 m² Number of floors 1
€ 418,069
For sale apartment of 548 sq.m in Halkidiki. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 633,589
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
3 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 110 m²
€ 288,667
Property Code: HPS3627 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €290.000 . This 110 sq. m. …
1 room apartmentin Ano Korakiana, Greece
1 room apartment
Ano Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 59,679
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 318,287
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…

