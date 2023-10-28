Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Nikithianou Community

Residential properties for sale in Nikithianou Community, Greece

1 property total found
4 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nikithiano, Greece
4 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nikithiano, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale old construction apartment of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on …
€140,000

Properties features in Nikithianou Community, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir