Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta neapoleos, Greece

Neapoli
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath 370 m²
€ 2,600,000
Property Code: HPS550 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €2.600.000 . This 370 sq. m…
4 room housein Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
200 m²
€ 363,866
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one b…
Villa 5 room villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,689,446
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
5 room housein Chaniotis, Greece
5 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
210 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS2927 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €2.500.000. This 210 sq. m.…
5 room housein Pefkochori, Greece
5 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 150 m² -1 Floor
€ 700,000
Pefkochori SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 150 m2, 3 Levels,…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 119 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3565 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for €170.000 . Thi…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 101,367
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 lev…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 596,275
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
2 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 42,733
For sale is an 80 sqm flat in the village of Kritsa, Crete. The flat was built in 1987 and i…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 433 m²
€ 545,799
Townhousein Grampia, Greece
Townhouse
Grampia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 114,286
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 102 m²
€ 160,000
Property Code: HPS3505 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €160.000 . This 102 sq. m.…

Properties features in koinoteta neapoleos, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir