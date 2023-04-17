UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Agios Nikolaos
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta neapoleos, Greece
Neapoli
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath
370 m²
€ 2,600,000
Property Code: HPS550 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €2.600.000 . This 370 sq. m…
4 room house
Greece, Greece
200 m²
€ 363,866
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one b…
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,689,446
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
5 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
210 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS2927 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €2.500.000. This 210 sq. m.…
5 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
-1 Floor
€ 700,000
Pefkochori SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 150 m2, 3 Levels,…
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath
119 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3565 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for €170.000 . Thi…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 101,367
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 lev…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 596,275
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
2 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 42,733
For sale is an 80 sqm flat in the village of Kritsa, Crete. The flat was built in 1987 and i…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
433 m²
€ 545,799
Townhouse
Grampia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 114,286
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath
102 m²
€ 160,000
Property Code: HPS3505 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €160.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
Properties features in koinoteta neapoleos, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
