Residential properties for sale in koinoteta neapoleos, Greece

Neapoli
1
5 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of living room with kit…
2 room housein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room house
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
135 m²
€ 90,000
Neoclassical Detached house 135 sqm on a plot of 271 sqm, built in 1930, needs renovation, b…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 2-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neapoli, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neapoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…

