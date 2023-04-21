Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta milatou, Greece

11 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 353,500
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
3 room cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 267,000
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 267,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 level…
Villa Villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Suggested for sale two villas of 178m2 Sisi Village, Lassithi Prefecture! Situated on a land…
3 room cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
Villa Villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city,…
Villa 4 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale Villa 105 sq. meters which enjoys complete privacy and is close to all the local am…

