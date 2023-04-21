UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Agios Nikolaos
Residential properties for sale in koinoteta milatou, Greece
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 353,500
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 267,000
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 267,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 level…
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Suggested for sale two villas of 178m2 Sisi Village, Lassithi Prefecture! Situated on a land…
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 64,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale an old house 73 sq.m. in Milatos village, Lasithi region, Crete. The house needs re…
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city,…
Villa 4 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale Villa 105 sq. meters which enjoys complete privacy and is close to all the local am…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Properties features in koinoteta milatou, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map