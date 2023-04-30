Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta mesa lakkonion, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …

Properties features in koinoteta mesa lakkonion, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir