Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Agios Nikolaos
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta louma, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 985,791
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consi…
2 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 180,000
This 2-bedroom apartment offered for sale in Chania Crete is located in the area of Nerokour…
9 room house
Greece, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,524,419
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in central Greece. The first floor consis…
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
173 m²
€ 315,047
There are 4 cottages, each house with an area of 173 square meters.m. Three-story houses are…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 269,795
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
95 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 416,675
Townhouse for sale with an area of 95 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki re…
House
Sotiras, Greece
€ 25,000
Property Code: 1617 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for €25.000 . This 80 sq. m. House …
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 204,844
For sale under construction.Duplex of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki The duplex is situated on…
3 room townhouse
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 299,772
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 349,734
For sale Apartment of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Villa 5 room villa
Sisses, Greece
5 bath
277 m²
€ 724,768
One of the most exquisite villas on the island of Rhodes with stunning sea views, located ne…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perama, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 379,711
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
