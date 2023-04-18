Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta louma, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 985,791
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consi…
2 room housein Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 180,000
This 2-bedroom apartment offered for sale in Chania Crete is located in the area of Nerokour…
9 room housein Greece, Greece
9 room house
Greece, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,524,419
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in central Greece. The first floor consis…
Housein Central Macedonia, Greece
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
173 m²
€ 315,047
There are 4 cottages, each house with an area of 173 square meters.m. Three-story houses are…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 269,795
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room housein Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 416,675
Townhouse for sale with an area of 95 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki re…
Housein Sotiras, Greece
House
Sotiras, Greece
€ 25,000
Property Code: 1617 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for €25.000 . This 80 sq. m. House …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 204,844
For sale under construction.Duplex of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki The duplex is situated on…
3 room townhousein Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
3 room townhouse
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 299,772
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 349,734
For sale Apartment of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Villa 5 room villain Sisses, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Sisses, Greece
5 bath 277 m²
€ 724,768
One of the most exquisite villas on the island of Rhodes with stunning sea views, located ne…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Perama, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perama, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 379,711
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …

Properties features in koinoteta louma, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir