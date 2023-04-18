UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Agios Nikolaos
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta louma, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Greece, Greece
2 bath
200 m²
€ 320,000
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
260 m²
€ 508,140
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 260 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one b…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,099,164
For sale 4-storey house of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
4 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 99,924
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 149,886
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
169 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 630,093
For sale apartment of 169 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
5 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
317 m²
€ 457,326
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 317 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The basement cons…
1 room Cottage
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 399,696
We offer for sale a three- storey house of 200 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The city in wh…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Apostoli, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 248,744
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Greece, Greece
4 bath
210 m²
€ 380,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 799,392
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 325,209
A townhouse of 90 square meters is for sale on the Sithonia Peninsula, the Halkidiki region …
