Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta lithinon, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
111 m²
€ 40,000
Detached home for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 40.000€ (Listing No 825). …
Townhouse 4 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
4
3
€ 360,000
A three-storey townhouse for sale in the suburbs of the town. The house has a beautiful sea …
1 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2
1
1
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
1
3/1
€ 170,000
For sale apartment of 26 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
4
2
1
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
6 room house
Athens, Greece
6
3
€ 1,000,000
These three amazing villas for sale in Kolymbari, Chania are located in the village of Spili…
4 room house
Athens, Greece
4
3
€ 3,500,000
A modern sea front villa of 230 sqms is for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Crete. It is built on a…
3 room cottage
Perivolia, Greece
4
1
1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
3 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
3
1
150 m²
€ 200,000
Fully furnished house is located in a popular holiday village called Hanioti on the hillside…
1 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
1
1
40 m²
€ 76,812
Property Code: 4-962 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €79.000. This 40 sq. m. …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7
2
1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
4 room house
Siviri, Greece
4
2
102 m²
€ 171,654
Property Code: HPS2717 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Elani for €170.000 . This 102 sq. m. fu…
