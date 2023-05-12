Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta lithinon, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€ 40,000
Detached home for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 40.000€ (Listing No 825). …
Townhouse 4 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
A three-storey townhouse for sale in the suburbs of the town. The house has a beautiful sea …
1 room apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 170,000
For sale apartment of 26 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
3 room cottage in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
6 room house in Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
€ 1,000,000
These three amazing villas for sale in Kolymbari, Chania are located in the village of Spili…
4 room house in Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 3,500,000
A modern sea front villa of 230 sqms is  for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Crete. It is built on a…
3 room cottage in Perivolia, Greece
3 room cottage
Perivolia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
3 room house in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€ 200,000
Fully furnished house is located in a popular holiday village called Hanioti on the hillside…
1 room apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
1 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€ 76,812
Property Code: 4-962 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €79.000. This 40 sq. m. …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
4 room house in Siviri, Greece
4 room house
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€ 171,654
Property Code: HPS2717 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Elani for €170.000 . This 102 sq. m. fu…

Properties features in koinoteta lithinon, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
