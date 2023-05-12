Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta lithinon, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa Villa in Region of Crete, Greece
Villa Villa
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 319 m²
€ 1,815,946
Greece o-in Crete Villa with beach and pier Cozy villa in 2 km from the very popular area of…
3 room house in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room house
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€ 372,869
Property Code: HPS3085 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for €370.000. This 116 sq. m. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 2-storey house of 107 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
2 room house in Greece, Greece
2 room house
Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 295,000
6 room house in Nikiti, Greece
6 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 327,520
Property Code: HPS3241 - House FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €325.000. This 200 sq. m.…
3 room apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€ 237,286
Property Code: HPS3271 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Nea Fokaia for €235.000. This 130 …
Villa 3 room villa in Greece, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 155 m²
€ 750,000
3 room townhouse in Lavrion, Greece
3 room townhouse
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room cottage in Xiro Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 132,000
For sale under construction apartment of 51 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 445,000
For sale under construction apartment of 112 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
2 room apartment in demos kerkyras, Greece
2 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 200,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …

